Maribel and Kelvin Berberena

Maribel and Kelvin Berberena in 2022, prior to Kelvin's ordination as a deacon.
Linda and Luis Angel Ortiz

Linda and Luis Angel Ortiz celebrated their wedding in 2006, at St. Isaac Jogues Parish in Orlando.

ORLANDO  |  If there were a secret to how to have a perfect marriage, it would include the Eucharist—the perfect union with the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. The Trinity, received through the Eucharist, Jesus’ Body and Blood, is the key to these successful marriages, for better or for worse, in sickness and in health.

Married civilly for 25 years before convalidating their union in the Church, St. Isaac Jogues parishioners Linda and Luis Angel Ortiz participated in the celebration of Mass every Sunday, excluding reception of Communion.

