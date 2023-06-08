Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

This is a time for rejoicing. Each moment we are given a precious opportunity to remember with wonder that the Lord’s call is grace, complete gift, and at the same time a commitment to bring the Gospel to others. Our relationship with God is the defining moment of our faith. We are called to a faith that bears witness, one that closely connects the life of grace, as experienced in the Sacraments and ecclesial communion transcending our entire being. Our Holy Father exhorts us, “Led by the Spirit, Christians are challenged to respond to existential peripheries and human drama, ever conscious that the mission is God’s work; it is not carried out by us alone, but always in ecclesial communion, together with our brothers and sisters, and under the guidance of the Church’s pastors. For this has always been God’s dream: that we should live with Him in a communion of love.”

