Download PDF The Eucharist: God Among Us
A Pastoral Letter from Bishop John Noonan to the holy people of God
ORL Letter camp

A camper prays during a vacation Bible school "King of Kings" elementary school overnight camp, July 9-15, 2022.
ORL Letter washing feet

A member of the clergy washes the feet of a young parishioner of St. James Cathedral in Orlando.

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

As we begin our journey toward a Eucharistic Revival, I write with great hope and joy in God that His Presence will ever be our guide. I offer you my prayerful reflection about how we might begin our journey together and consider our relationship with God as the defining moment of our faith. I ask you to pray and discern where we might together recommit our desire to receive Jesus in the Eucharist that we are filled with God’s Presence and become Christ to one another. It is my fervent prayer that, on our journey, we will love Jesus in one another.

