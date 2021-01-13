ORLANDO | For the second consecutive year, the Orlando Business Journal ranked the Catholic Foundation of Central Florida as one of the largest nonprofit organizations in central Florida. The Catholic Foundation ranked 26th, capping a year when its board and staff adapted to meet unprecedented need caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Catholic Foundation is a philanthropic and investment organization partnering with generous donors to improve the quality of life for children, youth, adults and families throughout central Florida, regardless of race or religion. It oversees more than $70 million in investments managed for growth and to respect Catholic social teaching.
In fiscal year 2020, it distributed $2.2 million to support education, people with disabilities, parish and faith life, and charities that provide food, housing, utilities, and medical assistance. Investing tools include newly launched Donor Advised Funds, designed to support hundreds of central Florida and national nonprofits.
“We are honored to partner with regional donors and nonprofits to create positive change in central Florida,” said Kimberlee Riley, the foundation’s president and CEO. “The Catholic Foundation serves as a connector, collaborator and resource to inspire giving for the greater good of our community.”