Senior center

Ann Nahrbecki, left, and her daughters Denise Throm and Eleanor Collier celebrate their motherhood May 12, 2023, at Catholic Charities of Central Florida's Mother's Day Tea at St. Joseph's Senior Center in Lakeland. The three women also attend other Catholic Charities senior centers in Polk City and love the opportunity to keep their minds sharp through exercise and fun activities.

LAKELAND  |  At St. Joseph Parish’s Lakeland Senior Center, high tea isn’t just for the English. Mothers and daughters from various Catholic Charities of Central Florida locations across Polk County adopted the tradition in celebration of motherhood, May 12, complete with fancy hats.

Ann Nahrbecki, Eleanor Collier, and Denise Throm joined almost 40 others at the party. The trio are family. Nahrbecki and her daughters came from Pennsylvania to Polk City in 2004. The snowbirds spend half the year enjoying Florida sun and fun. When they heard about the Mother’s Day tea, they knew they would not miss it.

