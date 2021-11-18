Sean, far left, and Angelena, far right, seniors at Santa Fe Catholic High School, stand with their religion teachers, Dan and Margaret McGowan, at the Lakeland campus. The McGowans encouraged the students to share their lack of housing stability story with the Polk Ecumenical Action Council for Empowerment (PEACE) organization to promote an increase in affordable housing in Polk County. Their speech garnered elected officials support and moved them to action. (MARIA DEL AMO | FC)