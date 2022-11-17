Bishop John Noonan

Donate now: cflcc.org/donate

We can't do it without you! Your prayers, donations, and volunteerism helped us serve God's people throughout Central Florida.

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, begins his apostolic letter marking the Sixth World Day of the Poor with the words of St. Paul to the Corinthians. “Jesus Christ ...for your sakes became poor.” St. Paul spoke to the early Christians as he speaks to us through Jesus for all time reminding us that by our Catholic faith, we are compelled to live in solidarity with all God’s people. Our Holy Father asks us to “reflect upon the many forms of poverty all around us.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.