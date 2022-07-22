Sunday, July 24, 2022, has been designated by Pope Francis as the second World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly with this year’s theme: “In old age they will still bear fruit” (Ps 92:15).
In a message for this special day, the Holy Father addresses the elderly, reminding them that those in old age have an important mission in life. They are called to be “artisans of the revolution of tenderness” and to “set the world free from the specter of loneliness and the demon of war”. Furthermore, the Pope invites them to rediscover this stage as “the gift of a long life.”
This Day was established in 2021 and is celebrated every year throughout the Church on the fourth Sunday of July, around the feast of St. Joachim and St. Anne, the “grandparents” of Jesus.
The Vatican announced any Catholic who participates in the celebration July 24 of the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly can receive a plenary indulgence.
“Grandparents, the elderly and all the faithful who, motivated by a true spirit of penance and charity,” attend Mass or other prayer services for the occasion can receive the indulgence, which “can also be applied as a suffrage for the souls in purgatory.”
To receive a plenary indulgence, which is a remission of the temporal punishment due for one’s sins, a person must show detachment from sin, go to confession, receive the Eucharist and pray for the intentions of Pope Francis.
The indulgence also is available to “the elderly, sick, and all those who, unable to leave their homes for a serious reason, spiritually join” the celebrations, particularly by watching on television or the internet or listening on the radio, and “offer to the merciful God their prayers, sorrows and sufferings,” the Vatican said.n
