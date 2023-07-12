Seminarian Robert Herold

Seminarian Robert Herold participates at Corpus Christi Mass with dozens of priests at the Catedral de San José in Antigua, Guatemala during his summer assignment.
Bishop Grady Villas

One of the houses at Bishop Grady Villas in St. Cloud.
Seminarian Robert Herold

Seminarian Robert Herold visits Iglesia de San Francisco while spending the summer in Guatemala before entering his fourth year of formation, Theology II.
Bishop Grady Villas

Residents from Bishop Grady Villas in St. Cloud create jewelry together.

ORLANDO  |  While most students get to close their books for the summer, Robert Herold is studying harder than ever – up to six hours a day. And rather than spending the summer sleeping in, he begins each day bright and early, at 6 am. A seminarian from Annunciation Parish in Altamonte Springs, Herold joins seminarians from across the country in an intense seven-week Spanish immersion program in Guatemala. 

“I go to a school that’s two minutes away and converse in Spanish with my maestra (teacher) for five hours and then break for lunch. After lunch, we have our final hour of conversation. For the next two hours I rest while my brain reforms,” Herold said. Despite the rigorous schedule, Herold said he does have free time on the weekends. “Usually, I like to explore the cafes around Antigua during the weekend to see where the cheapest Americano coffee is.” 

