ORLANDO | After their pastor offered classes of St. Andrew Catholic School a challenge to each produce a Lenten project, students of the Orlando school accepted it and displayed their efforts with resounding joy
“One of St. Andrew Catholic School’s root beliefs is that we serve God by serving others,” said Latrina Peters-Gipson, principal. “The Lenten pillar of almsgiving calls Christians to serve the needs of others, so this is why our entire St. Andrew Catholic community took on various service projects. Most notably, during each service project of the Lenten journey, our community members were challenged to understand their responsibility to make a difference in society, not just to ‘feel good about themselves’— but as a response to the Gospel call to teach and live as Jesus did.”
Taking the challenge to heart, Jane Jones’ pre-kindergarten students walked campus picking up litter. She said she is proud of the “sense of stewardship” all the students have displayed through the projects.
“Lenten projects are about more than just a short term, ‘feel good’ activity,” she said. “These projects instill a sense of giving back and form of stewardship. The pride the children have in making our immediate world a better place is contagious. It is my belief that these small Lenten projects become a lifestyle. I see how they now stop and pick up trash instead of ignoring it.”
Another class wrote down prayer intentions that were then posted on a board for all to intercede. Kindergarteners made cards with short prayers. First-graders learned 40 prayers in 40 days and to effect acts of love during their “A Time to Grow and Change” challenge.
When asked what acts of love they displayed, some student responses were: “I helped my mom by cleaning my room without being told”; “I told my teacher about my classmate who was not feeling well; “I gave my classmate a compliment about her nice hair”; and “I listened to my parents.”
Second-graders created a “Putting God First” journal, starting the day in prayer and jotting down their own self-reflection. Higher grade levels organized the church Wednesdays after Mass, while others created a paper prayer chain or read to the kindergarten classes.
Theresa Muth’s first-grade class shared that when they showed love as Jesus did, they felt closer to Jesus and felt they made a difference. Other comments included: “I made my classmate feel good about herself and she smiled” and “I felt happy because by listening to my parents, I also listened to God.”
Even the teachers got into the challenge posted by their pastor, Father Leo Hodges. Because Lent is often represented by desert and rocks, staff painted rocks that were placed around St. Andrew grounds to express God’s love, forgiveness, and promises.
Father Hodges was pleased with how the students and teachers rose to the occasion.
