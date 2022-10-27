ORL Hispanic St. Cloud 1

Each day of Hispanic Heritage month, students from St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School's morning news provided highlights from different countries. Here a dish from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is featured.
ORL Hispanic St. Cloud 2

A St. Thomas Aquinas News (STAN) reporter shares information about Mexico.

ST. CLOUD  |  Through Bible verses, Spanish lessons, stories of saints and videos, St. Thomas Aquinas News went all out to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Father Derek Saldanha, parochial administrator, helped start the month off strong with a video message about the importance of learning about other cultures. He followed up by leading students and staff in reciting the Our Father in Spanish each day. The video-led prayer included Spanish subtitles to help the students follow along.

