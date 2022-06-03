ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | Sitting in their custom-made toy cars, 2-year-olds Mateo and Lily focused on the large red button before them as they were guided through a track designed by St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School students. Their cars, specially designed for them, inched forward as they discovered if they applied pressure on that button, they could propel forward. It was an act of mobility previously unattainable for the two children with special needs.
And all the while, the student body of the Altamonte Springs school cheered them on, one student holding a sign that read, “Put the pedal to the metal.” The school’s gym turned into the test track and car wash as part of the school’s participation in the Go, Baby Go! Project of the University of Central Florida. After a week of preparation, the student body and school staff witnessed that glorious moment of triumph.
Mateo’s mother, María, found it difficult to contain her joy. Her son was one of numerous applicants for the Go Baby Go! Project, which offered a car assembled, wired, decorated and tailored to her child.
Jennifer Tucker, director of Go Baby Go! at the Orlando university, is a parent of a student at St. Mary Magdalen. She approached the school’s principal, Lorianne Rotz, about collaborating. Rotz said she kept tearing up as she heard about the project and enthusiastically put her mark of approval upon it. For the first time, the partnership involved the entire student body, and not just a classroom or one grade level.
“It matched so much with who we are and what we are trying to instill in our kids — the love, kindness and seeing everyone as a child of God,” Rotz said.
Tucker said “being able to do this in a faith-based school, allowing God’s face to shine through these children has been a unique experience” for her and her daughter.
“For (my daughter) to be embraced and celebrated for who she is, an experience we had not had in other schools, there was no doubt in my mind that we would have the same experience when dealing with children with unique abilities,” Tucker added.
She explained the toy cars are the same as any other child their age would drive. The idea is to allow children with disabilities to play and participate just like any other child.
“Mobility is important because we all learn through moving,” Tucker said. “In a playground all the play happens when you move.”
The week-long collaboration incorporated all aspects of STREAM curriculum and each grade level added a component to the final project. Science and math were needed in the building and rewiring of the cars. Artistry met academics as safety features like PVC piping and pool noodles were added to the cars, while a fun, creative test track and car wash — complete with streamers to simulate water — were designed. Written on the streamers were encouraging messages.
“When you are doing something like this in a community of faith, it allows us to live out our values,” Tucker said. “It is living out compassion. When Christ was among us, He took care of those with leprosy, those with seizure disorders, those who were lame. We are giving children an opportunity to do those very same acts in present day. Hopefully that brings to life how they can continue to live their faith moving forward.”
Rotz agreed. “It’s one thing to teach our children what it means to love one another, but this week you see every one of them living it,” she said. “It is completely immersed in the understanding that we are made in the image and likeness of God. That is truly STREAM at its finest. Living our Gospel values, our Catholic values, in a way that helps them learn.”
