Focus 11 Orlando

Bishop John Noonan addresses the students gathered at Holy Family Parish in Orlando for Focus II, an event led by Diocese of Orlando Office of Vocations.

 LANA KACZMAREK | FC

ORLANDO  |  Sixth-graders from Catholic schools across the diocese shuttled to Holy Family Parish in Orlando for Focus 11 to learn how to apply the grace of the Eucharist to discerning their future vocations. 

Consecrated religious sisters from the Diocese of Orlando participate in a game competing against the sixth-graders at the end of Focus 11.

Focus 11, an event led by Diocese of Orlando Office of Vocations, helps children and teens begin thinking about what God wants for their lives. The day is centered on prayer, and offers an atmosphere where they can relax and consider their future. During his homily, Bishop John Noonan reminded students Lent is a time for them to “let go and let God” because through God we can do great things. He encouraged them to not be too proud to ask for help because we all need it while reflecting on the many times he has relied on Jesus. 

