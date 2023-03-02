Daytona Memorial Park

Students clean the headstones of veterans at Daytona Memorial Park, Feb. 11, 2023, as part of a service project and corporal work of mercy.

DAYTONA  |  In early February, Basilica School of St. Paul and Father Lopez Catholic High School students in Daytona gathered to volunteer with the VFW Auxiliary at Daytona Memorial Cemetery.

Anne Bibik, the basilica school’s religion teacher, said the school often partners with the auxiliary throughout the year. The day began with prayer, then 14 students from the Basilica School of St. Paul and five from Father Lopez cleaned more than 100 headstones. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.