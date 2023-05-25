Bishop Moore mangroves

Bishop Moore Catholic High School biology students planted and care for mangrove plants to help care for creation.
These are mangroves that were raised in kiddie pools on the Bishop Moore campus as part of a project with University of Central Florida's Coastal and Estuarine Ecology Lab.

ORLANDO  |  Bishop Moore Catholic High School students are living out Pope Francis’ urge to care for creation. While planting mangroves on campus, they are planting seeds of faith.

The environmental project began in 2022 when former biology teacher Jessie Copertino took the words of Pope Francis, to confront “the double crisis of climate change and the reduction of biodiversity.”

