KISSIMMEE | Just in time for Earth Day, April 22, Julianna, a third-grader at Holy Redeemer Catholic School, was awarded the grand prize for her artwork submitted in the Kissimmee Utility Authority’s calendar contest.
Its theme of “Energy and Conservation” aligns with Catholic teachings that all are called to protect the earth. This year’s calendar showcases students giving tips on how to conserve energy, according to Tiffany Henderson, director of corporate communications with KUA.
That mission is in line with Pope Francis’ statement in his encyclical, Laudato Si, in which the pontiff writes care for creation is an “essential part” of the Catholic faith: “Our goal is not to amass information or to satisfy curiosity, but rather to become painfully aware, to dare to turn what is happening to the world into our own personal suffering and thus to discover what each of us can do about it” (19).
Julianna said the inspiration for her artwork was her mother, Maria. Julianna’s seventh-grade sister, Camille, won the same contest last year.
Yvette Trejo, Holy Redeemer’s art teacher, said several other student artists also made it to the inside of the calendar.
“It definitely motivates the children every year,” Trejo said. “I like the awareness. They learn so much. It helps them teach their families about conservation.”
