JOACHIM-ANNE-GRANDPARENTS

A statue of Mary and her parents, Sts. Joachim and Anne, is seen at the Basilica of Ste.-Anne-de-Beaupre in Ste.-Anne-de-Beaupre, Quebec, in 2017.

Christian tradition enlightens the faithful about the parentage of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The identity of Sts. Joachim and Anne are known to us from the extra-biblical Protoevangelium of St. James. They are not mentioned in the Bible at all. The church celebrates their feast day July 26.

Given the preeminent holiness of the Virgin Mother of God, it follows that her parents are apportioned a special role in salvation history. It is said that St. Joachim was just as generous as he was wealthy -- well known for his charity and love of God. St. Anne's name reflects the role she and her husband played in salvation history in a connection to their most blessed daughter, upon whom was bestowed the dignity of being chosen to bear God into the world. Anne's name comes from the Hebrew "Hannah," which means "favor" or "grace." This speaks to the dignity of her blessed daughter, who is later addressed by the Archangel Gabriel as "full of grace" (Lk 1:28).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.