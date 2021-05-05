WINTER PARK | Parishioners of St. Margaret Mary Parish gathered to continue the celebration of Easter by praying the Stations of Light April 26. Noting the challenges of the past year – “the pandemic, political divisiveness, and the struggle to address racism in our nation” — Meghan Collins, peace and justice ministry leader, said she hoped the invitation to pray these “newer” stations with their “focus on experiencing the presence of Jesus as a light in our in daily lives” would be particularly meaningful.
The Stations of Light became a Roman Catholic devotion at the end of the 20th century as the Vatican prepared for the Jubilee year. Although the stations existed since the first century and were often prayed during the Easter season until Pentecost, they offered an appropriate transition to the millennium.
Beginning with the story of the Resurrection, the Way of Light (Via Lucis), as it is also known, focuses on the empty tomb, the Lord’s apparitions to Mary Magdalen, the Apostles, Thomas, and those on the Road to Emmaus. It concludes with Pentecost and the descent of the Holy Spirit.
The peace and justice ministry planned the event and presented it via Zoom using stained glass images of each station. Collins said the accompanying meditations “help open our eyes to Jesus’s presence in our daily activities.
“The stained glass seemed the best media to emphasize the theme of these events as being a means of shining light so as to enhance our appreciation of the presence of the risen Christ and the truth that Jesus is the light,” she added.