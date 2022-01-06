ORLANDO | Bishop John Noonan surprised students at Bishop Moore Catholic High School Jan. 3, 2022, by celebrating the first Mass in the newly renovated St. Joseph Chapel.
The chapel can now fit more than 80 people allowing for sports retreats, Eucharistic Adoration and special Masses. Previously dark and dimly lit, paned glass now makes the chapel brighter. A new crucifix, statue of Mary, and statue of Joseph also enhance the revived space.
Phase two of the chapel renovation will include stained glass windows depicting the stations of the cross and a new mural painted on the outside of the chapel by an alum. The entire chapel renovation was paid for by generous donors who are part of the Bishop Moore community.
