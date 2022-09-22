Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ: 

Through the Sacrament of Baptism, God calls us as his own and we accept the call to bring him forth within our daily living. Simply, we are called to share our faith with one another. Sharing our faith means that we know what we believe, so that we are able to live as God calls us to live within the light of his grace. Imagine a world where all the baptized Catholics earnestly pursued God’s call? Indeed, what a wonderful world it would be!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.