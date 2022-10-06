ORL Ian Bishop Moore

Overflow from the rising of Little Lake Fairview floods the Bishop Moore Catholic High School campus in Orlando after Hurricane Ian drops torrential rain in the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2022.

ORLANDO  |  As Little Lake Fairview rose behind Bishop Moore Catholic High School, it overflowed onto the campus, submerged the track, breached the Bishop Moore Center for Excellence, and spilled into the parking lot. The deluge caused by Hurricane Ian toppled trees, damaged roofs, knocked out electricity and soaked classrooms.

Thomas Daly, Bishop Moore’s president, estimated Little Lake Fairview rose three to four feet. The persistent rain compounded the “unprecedented” calamity. He said staff is still assessing the damage. But in the midst of the drama, Daly found a silver lining.

In Winter Parish, a cabin at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center sustains much damage after Hurricane Ian slowly made its way to Florida's east coast, Sept. 29, 2022. San Pedro Spiritual Development Center in Winter Park’s camp cabin sustains much damage after Hurricane Ian slowly plods its way to the east coast, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

