ORLANDO | Fifty-one clocks telling the time in 51 nations cover a wall at St. John Vianney Catholic School. The number is significant because it represents the number of cultures of the student body at the Orlando dual-language school.
On May 5, the community celebrated its diversity during the school’s annual Heritage Day. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s celebration was limited to the celebration of Mass with Father Carlos Cabán, parochial administrator. Third graders, dressed in traditional costumes and carrying the flags of the many nations, led the procession and served as readers.
“Our cultural Heritage Day is an event that symbolizes who we are as children of God,” said Cathy Marshall, principal. “We all bring something unique and beautiful to our community. Today brings an opportunity for us to notice each other and be grateful for our diversity. It is a day that we are united in the love of Christ.”
Recognizing diversity is part of everyday life at St. John Vianney. The school is part of a two-way immersion program that provides classroom instruction in Spanish and English for students in preK through grade two. The program grows as the initial class (now second grade) advances in its education. It is the only dual-language school in the diocese.
