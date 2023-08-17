Four women become Sisters of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doral, Fl. Sister Amanda Davis (second from left) was involved in Catholic Campus Ministry at the University of Central Florida. (ANDREA...

Four women become Sisters of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doral, Fl. Sister Amanda Davis (second from left) was involved in Catholic Campus Ministry at the University of Central Florida. (ANDREA ISLA)
Foundress Mother Adela Galindo hands Sister Amanda Magdalena Davis her habit on the day of her profession of first vows, Aug. 11, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Miami.
Sister Amanda Magdalena signs her first profession of Vows before Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary foundress, Mother Adela Galindo.

DORAL | Brimming with joy upon entering the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, four young women gave their lives wholly to Christ, in service to God the Father and Our Lady. Among them is Sister Amanda Magdalena Davis, a University of Central Florida Catholic Campus Ministry (UCF CCM) graduate. It is there she first met the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. On Aug. 11, her first vows to the order promise a complete surrender to God’s will.

Society of the Most Precious Blood Father Ben Berinti served UCF’s campus ministry when Sister Davis arrived. “I remember Amanda always exhibited a quiet, generous servant’s heart during her time at UCF Catholic Campus Ministry, so it comes as no surprise to me that she entered the ‘Servants’ religious order,” he said. “The leadership of CCM encourages students to offer themselves in service beyond the campus, as well as consider whether there is room in their lives to hear the call of the Lord to religious life or priesthood. Amidst all the noise that comes with being a college student on a huge campus like the University of Central Florida, CCM always invites community members to cultivate discerning ears and hearts to listen to the voice that really matters in their lives — the voice of the Lord calling out to them to ‘follow me!’”

Sister Amanda Magdalena Davis is overjoyed to go put on her new habit.
Four young women take first vows as Sisters of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. Among them is Sister Amanda Magdalena Davis, second from right, who is a graduate of Cathoilc Campus Ministry at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
Sister Amanda Magdalena Davis cannot contain her joy at becoming a a Sister of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Miami, Aug. 11, 2023.

