Please pray for the repose of the soul of Sister Elizabeth Patricia Murphy, O.S.F. who died on June 30, 2021.
Growing up in a devout Catholic family in Mallow, Ireland, Sister Elizabeth Murphy heard God's call at a very young age. The oldest of six, Sister Murphy remembers being inspired by the sisters serving in her parish. "They lived such a beautiful life, filled with excitement and spiritual growth," Sister Murphy said. "I saw how close they were to God and couldn't conceive doing anything else in my life." In 1960, Sister Elizabeth left Ireland for Philadelphia and joined the order of the Sisters of St. Francis with 10 other Irish women. She took her final vows in 1962 and began teaching elementary school children in Willingboro, N.J., where she learned patience and authority. Four years later, she helped open a school in Walpole, Mass., with retired Sister of St. Francis Maria Gross whom Sister Murphy credits as helping her become the person she is. Sister Murphy then taught first and second grades in Baltimore for a few years, before joining St. John Vianney in 1976, where she taught third, seventh and eighth grades. She left St. John Vianney in 1984 to become a Principal in Spartanburg, S.C., before taking a break from the classroom to serve refugees in Zambia. Sister Murphy returned to the United States and served as a temporary Principal at a Benedictine school in Florence, Ala., that was transitioning its leadership from religious sisters to laypeople. Then, in 1993, she received a call to return to St. John Vianney to assume the role as Principal, a position Sister Elizabeth relished. She served there as Principal then Development Director until she returned to her motherhouse in 2019. "The people I have met throughout the years have truly touched my life. They have made me who I am today," Sister Murphy has said. "My hope is that I have touched their lives as well.” Sister encouraged her students to be witnesses to God's love and told them: “May the Christ in you reach out and touch the Christ in all you meet.” In 2012 Sister Elizabeth received the Bishop Dorsey Award for Distinguished Service to Catholic Education, an award presented to someone who helps Catholic education be successful and is a steward of the ministry. "My life has been enriched and filled to overflowing. I give thanks to God for calling me to be his servant. My heart sings for joy." Sister Elizabeth also served on the Sisters Council and as Moderator for Women Religious in the Diocese of Orlando.
Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.
May all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace.
