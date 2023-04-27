Transitional Diaconate ordination — Orlando

Two seminarians for the Diocese of Orlando were among 15 men ordained to the transitional diaconate April 22, 2023, at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton. Here, Michael Batista and Phillip Mills, third and fourth from left, stand among the ordinand.

 JACEK GANCARZ | SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA CATHOLIC

STAFF REPORT

BOCA RATON  |  Two Diocese of Orlando seminarians became transitional deacons April 22, at St. Joan of Arc Parish, Boca Raton. 

