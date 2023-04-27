Two seminarians for the Diocese of Orlando were among 15 men ordained to the transitional diaconate April 22, 2023, at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton. Here, Michael Batista and Phillip Mills, third and fourth from left, stand among the ordinand.
BOCA RATON | Two Diocese of Orlando seminarians became transitional deacons April 22, at St. Joan of Arc Parish, Boca Raton.
Phillip Mills and Michael Batista were ordained deacons by Bishop Erik T. Pohlmeier of the Diocese of St. Augustine. Mills is a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Candler and Batista is a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Orlando. The two will be ordained to the Order of Priesthood by Bishop John Noonan in 2024.
The Ordination was the first for Bishop Pohlmeier who said, “I am honored to be asked to celebrate with these men and their families. God’s care for His people will be powerfully seen in their service. I pray the joy of the Risen Lord will fill their hearts.”
As newly ordained deacons, Mills and Batista will be assigned to parishes where they will exercise their ministry in preparation to become priests the following year. They will preach, baptize, witness marriages, preside over wakes and funerals, in addition to many other duties.
