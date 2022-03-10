ORL Acolyte Bill Burns

Seminarian Bill Burns receives the Rite of Acolyte from Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary, Feb. 9, 2022.

 Courtesy | Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary
Seminarian Angel García

Seminarian Angel García declares his Oath of Fidelity and Profession of Faith, Feb. 11, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
Seminarian Zack Parker

Seminarian Zack Parker declares his Oath of Fidelity and Profession of Faith, Feb. 11, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.

Three seminarians from two seminaries celebrated milestones in their formation. Seminarians Angel García, left, and Zackary Parker, center, declared their Oath of Fidelity and Profession of Faith, Feb. 11, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Seminary in Boynton Beach. At right, the Orlando Diocese’s newest seminarian, Bill Burns, received the Rite of Acolyte from Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts, Feb. 9, 2022. (COURTESY PHOTOS)

