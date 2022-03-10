Three seminarians from two seminaries celebrated milestones in their formation. Seminarians Angel García, left, and Zackary Parker, center, declared their Oath of Fidelity and Profession of Faith, Feb. 11, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Seminary in Boynton Beach. At right, the Orlando Diocese’s newest seminarian, Bill Burns, received the Rite of Acolyte from Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts, Feb. 9, 2022. (COURTESY PHOTOS)
