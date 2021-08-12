MELBOURNE | Imago Dei, “Made in the Image of God,” will be woven into the fabric of Diocese of Orlando Catholic Schools for the next two years. Superintendent Henry Fortier hopes the focus will enable a deep dive into what it means to be bearers of God’s image in the world.
“When we talk about being made in God’s image, we are focusing on the dignity of life overall, in every capacity—from the unborn child in the womb…. to the students in front of us and the beautiful diversity that God presents,” he said. “Think of all the cultures and nations of people throughout the world… It gives us a very beautiful understanding of the ‘bigness’ of God. Sometimes we make God very small. It’s personal. He looks like me, talks like me, acts like me… but God has many faces.”
With this focus in mind, Fortier invited presenters to facilitate several conversations about the potential for racial bias the week before school began at schools in each deanery. He hoped the safe, non-judgmental space to express beliefs and experiences would spark holy dialogue among faculty — a chance to uncover their own possible biases and how to better teach students to live as reflections of God in the world.
Fortier acknowledged, “The topic can be very sensitive, very uncomfortable, but we need understand our sinfulness and its lasting effects. We must be challenged, grow and – because of who we are as Catholics and what the Gospel teaches us – we must defend and protect all life.”
Erika Wikstrom, principal of Bishop Moore Catholic High School in Orlando, agreed. “As a Catholic school, our primary role as educators is the development and formation of the whole child. Our faith tells us we are all made in God’s image and each of us is endowed with great dignity. We pray that our hearts are filled with love for one another.”
Deborah Schwope, principal of Resurrection Catholic School in Lakeland, said faculty from all eight schools who attended the professional development day “were engaged and really loved what was being presented. They had the opportunity to hear how to help students engage in all walks of life and feel welcome in our school.”
Isabel Fernandez, director of mission effectiveness for the Office of Catholic Schools, first laid a foundation of Catholic teaching on the dignity of life and its correlation to God as image-bearers. Weaving through Hebrew Scriptures to unpack this teaching, Fernandez explained “an image is a reflection of the whole soul — our hearts, our thoughts.” She noted we have the choice “to be image-bearers of God, behaving as God intended us to do.”
The Sacrament of Penance was offered following afternoon sessions as a source of healing and a commitment to create a culture of encounter with the living God for all students and their families.
Seeing students as “Jesus-bearers” speakers discussed various real-life scenarios where students have felt belittled, ignored, or overlooked. School staff then shared what was wrong in each situation and how it could have been handled differently. Of more than 200 educators at Melbourne Central Catholic High School, Principal Donna Witherspoon of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Melbourne, said, “I think the fact we’re having those conversations is very important — sharing experiences and learning God’s perspective. As long as those conversations are happening, then we’re moving in the right direction.” She welcomed the opportunity to look inward and see where she and her staff might be “more welcoming.”
Though many teachers spoke, some of the deeper conversations occurred in the small group breakouts. Audison Beaubrun, a teacher at Melbourne Central Catholic, said he appreciated the attempt at improving dialogue and understanding. “In order to find a solution, we have to be honest and open.” He added, “Through self-reflection, maybe we will learn to be honest with ourselves and see where our biases have affected our views.”
Fortier hopes future, smaller sessions will increase everyone’s life in faith. “This is not a one and done,” he said. There will be large group professional development sessions in all schools and then smaller faculty groups. “Our teachers come to this ministry, their vocation of Catholic education, with a good heart. I think if you have a good heart and come to this with the right intent, you understand God’s mission of Catholic education. There’s the desire to teach and do what is good, and holy, and right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.