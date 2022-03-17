NEW SYMRNA BEACH | Two teachers at Sacred Heart Catholic School in New Smyrna Beach spearheaded the “Water only Mondays” as a Lenten sacrifice to raise money for hygiene products for the less fortunate.
The project, created by fourth grade teacher Barbara Panagis and religion teacher Maria Bilodeau, challenges students to offer 25 cents when they consume any liquid other than water. Those quarter-dollars are stored in handmade boxes students decorated and brought home. On the last Monday of Lent, students will bring those boxes to school and use them to buy towels, toilet paper, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, shampoo, deodorant, socks, and underwear for a school-wide packing event of “Blessing Bags.” The school will distribute the bags to the Community Hot Meals Program in New Smyrna Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.