Sacred Heart Catholic School students in New Smyrna Beach drink water only on Mondays to raise funds to purchase articles for local homeless.

NEW SYMRNA BEACH  |  Two teachers at Sacred Heart Catholic School in New Smyrna Beach spearheaded the “Water only Mondays” as a Lenten sacrifice to raise money for hygiene products for the less fortunate.

Barbara Panagis, a fourth grade teacher at Sacred Heart School in New Smyrna Beach, initiated the Water Only Mondays Lenten project. She is seen here with her second-grade daughter.

The project, created by fourth grade teacher Barbara Panagis and religion teacher Maria Bilodeau, challenges students to offer 25 cents when they consume any liquid other than water. Those quarter-dollars are stored in handmade boxes students decorated and brought home. On the last Monday of Lent, students will bring those boxes to school and use them to buy towels, toilet paper, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, shampoo, deodorant, socks, and underwear for a school-wide packing event of “Blessing Bags.” The school  will distribute the bags to the Community Hot Meals Program in New Smyrna Beach.

