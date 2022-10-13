ORL Canonization 1

A banner of St. John Baptist Scalabrini in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City, hung on the day of the saint's canonization, Oct. 9, 2022.
Missionaries of St. Charles Fathers Vincenzo Ronchi and Father Noe Vera in St. Peter's Square on the day of their order's founder, St. John Baptist Scalabrini's canonization by Pope Francis.

ORLANDO  |  Being present at the canonization of St. John Baptist Scalabrini in St. Peter’s Square was something many Missionaries of St. Charles Borromeo (Scalabrinians) dreamt for decades. 

Their hopes became reality Oct. 9, 2022, when Pope Francis declared the founder of the Scalabrinians a saint. 

