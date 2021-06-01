Santa Fe Catholic High School in Lakeland class of 2021 includes 84 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.
John Alexander Adames
Julian Andres Aguayo
Janae Nicole Aguirre
Miranda Allaire
Daniela Natividad Alonzo
Odette Farah Bautista
Hannah SueAnn Brabant
Paige Anne Camerer
Christopher Maxim Carlisle
Samantha Jewel Chipa
Carlos Marlo Cisneros
Jayden Elizabeth Davis
Courtni Nicole Demorest
Evan Thomas Devine
Brent Marshall Dolar
Matthew Michael Echenique
Christian Daniel Eckert
Jonathan Alexander Eguia
Anna Kathleen Esterline
Graciela Antonia Estupinan
Stefano Antoine Fachinetti
Kyla Marie Fedderly
Sarah Jane Hui Finch
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Ganci
Gabriel Thomas Gregory Gilmore
Suzette Margarita Gomez
Alex Geraldo Gonzalez
D’Marley Anthony Grant
Kirsten Olivia Grindel
Robert Neil Haas
Sir Niguel Cordale Hampton
Grant Kenneth Heisey
Trevor Kona Thomas Hendricks
Sophie Elizabeth Hopkins
Kassidy Jo Jones
Brendan Charles Juliano
Erin Christine Kelly
Chloe Love Koch
Samantha Lynn Korley
Chloe Elise Lausell
Hannah Mary Leary
Stephen Patrick Jack Levinsky
Christian Montas Louis
Sean Alexander Magee
Timothy William Manglitz
Jesca Salvator Mbilinyi
Caden Lee Merrill
Robert Paul Mild
Roger Joaquin Montenegro
Jacob Alexander Neal
Xuan Nguyen
Tyson Trenell Odom
Armando Jesus Pabon
Omega Burnett Payton
Mykael Renard Peeples
Ethan Riley Pence
Daniel Reed Porter
Shea Elizabeth Quintana
Kashton Lian Rand
Eric Bryant Rice
Carlos Armando Rodriguez Velez
Abigail Marie Ruffi
Natalya Shaudea Ruhstorfer
Amanda Isabeli Salguero-Reyes
Abigail Faith Sanger
Kristina Maria Sarmiento
Bradley Edward Schultz
Chandler Jacob Shireman
Dawson James Smith
Anna Marie Terlep
Ethan Justice Tiongson Terry
Johnny Tyrone Torrence
Fednia Toussaint
Alvin Charles Tumblin
Gregory James Vaughn
Julianna Nicole Velez
Ximena Villegas
Benjamin Bosco Volochenko
Morgan Marie Ward
Cordavian Jaquez Warren
John Michael Widick
Derrick Michael Wilson
Victoria Maria Wright
Brody Alton Zinke
