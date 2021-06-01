SFC 2021

Santa Fe Catholic High School in Lakeland class of 2021 includes 84 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian. 

John Alexander Adames

Julian Andres Aguayo      

Janae Nicole Aguirre

Miranda Allaire

Daniela Natividad Alonzo

Odette Farah Bautista

Hannah SueAnn Brabant

Paige Anne Camerer

Christopher Maxim Carlisle

Samantha Jewel Chipa

Carlos Marlo Cisneros

Jayden Elizabeth Davis

Courtni Nicole Demorest

Evan Thomas Devine

Brent Marshall Dolar

Matthew Michael Echenique

Christian Daniel Eckert

Jonathan Alexander Eguia

Anna Kathleen Esterline

Graciela Antonia Estupinan

Stefano Antoine Fachinetti

Kyla Marie Fedderly

Sarah Jane Hui Finch

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Ganci

Gabriel Thomas Gregory Gilmore

Suzette Margarita Gomez

Alex Geraldo Gonzalez

D’Marley Anthony Grant

Kirsten Olivia Grindel

Robert Neil Haas

Sir Niguel Cordale Hampton

Grant Kenneth Heisey      

Trevor Kona Thomas Hendricks

Sophie Elizabeth Hopkins

Kassidy Jo Jones

Brendan Charles Juliano

Erin Christine Kelly

Chloe Love Koch

Samantha Lynn Korley

Chloe Elise Lausell

Hannah Mary Leary

Stephen Patrick Jack Levinsky

 

Christian Montas Louis

Sean Alexander Magee

Timothy William Manglitz

Jesca Salvator Mbilinyi

Caden Lee Merrill

Robert Paul Mild

Roger Joaquin Montenegro

Jacob Alexander Neal

Xuan Nguyen

Tyson Trenell Odom

Armando Jesus Pabon

Omega Burnett Payton

Mykael Renard Peeples

Ethan Riley Pence

Daniel Reed Porter

Shea Elizabeth Quintana

Kashton Lian Rand

Eric Bryant Rice

Carlos Armando Rodriguez Velez

Abigail Marie Ruffi

Natalya Shaudea Ruhstorfer

Amanda Isabeli Salguero-Reyes

Abigail Faith Sanger

Kristina Maria Sarmiento

Bradley Edward Schultz

Chandler Jacob Shireman

Dawson James Smith

Anna Marie Terlep

Ethan Justice Tiongson Terry

Johnny Tyrone Torrence

Fednia Toussaint

Alvin Charles Tumblin

Gregory James Vaughn

Julianna Nicole Velez

Ximena Villegas

Benjamin Bosco Volochenko

Morgan Marie Ward

Cordavian Jaquez Warren

John Michael Widick

Derrick Michael Wilson

Victoria Maria Wright

Brody Alton Zinke

 

