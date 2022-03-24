LAKELAND | Pi Day is an annual opportunity to celebrate math, talk to friends about math, and eat pie.
Pi (π) represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter (approximately 3.14159). Every year, schools celebrate International Pi Day March 14 since the date matches the first three digits of the value of the mathematical constant.
Throughout the Diocese of Orlando, Catholic schools prepared special activities and events to celebrate. At Santa Fe High School in Lakeland, the math honors society, Mu Alpha Theta, with their faculty sponsor, Courtney Kirby, organized a day filled with fun activities, designed by students. They picked the theme of “PiRats,” where most of the challenges and activities were centered on either conquering or scavenging.
Mu Alpha Theta students made index cards with questions for the different math classes that were participating. They color-coded the index cards for the different math levels. A scavenger hunt, battleship, walk-the-plank, escape room, pie challenge, relay race, and an art/puzzle table were some of the games offered.
