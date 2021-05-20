Salvatorian Father Eugeniusz Grytner, pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Bartow stands with his stole before the television for the beatification of Father Francis Jordan, the founder of his order. He and several parishioners participated via Polish television in the pre-dawn hours of May 15. During Father Grytner’s time working in Tanzania, he translated the prayer for beatification into Swahili and gave it to all of his parishioners to pray. He feels their faithfulness in praying this prayer must have helped in the beatification. (COURTESY)