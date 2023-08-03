WINTER PARK  |  When not assisting at local parishes, Father Ronald Oser spent his summer surrounded by cardboard boxes and packing tape. 

Emmaus Senior Priest community

Father Ken Metz, left, and Father Ed Waters stand in front of their homes at Emmaus Senior Community located on the property of San Pedro Spiritual Development Center.
Emmaus House

At Emmaus housing, shelves in the library provide plenty of space for books.

For months he has been gradually moving out of his family’s home in Ocala, to his new home, Emmaus, an independent living community for senior priests on the grounds of the San Pedro Spiritual Development Center in Winter Park. With the increasing expense and energy needed to maintain his home, the opportunity to move to Emmaus was an answered prayer for the nearly 80-year-old.

At Emmaus Senior Priest Housing

At Emmaus Senior Priest Housing, the one bedroom, one bath homes have a family room, study and full kitchen with counter seating.
Emmaus House

At Emmaus housing, the one bedroom, one bath homes have a family room, study and full kitchen with counter seating.
Emmaus House

At Emmaus housing the family room in the Community Room at the Emmaus Senior Priest Housing development on the San Pedro Spiritual Development Campus.

