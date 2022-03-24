Editor’s note: The last name of Romelia is not offered to ensure her privacy.
ORLANDO | When Romelia first heard of Rachel’s Vineyard, a healing retreat for men and women who have suffered through abortion, she was on an Emmaus retreat. A speaker shared her story and Romelia was open to participating.
Raised Catholic and reinvigorated in her faith through Emmaus in 2016, she received the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
“I know God removed my sin, but you still feel sorrow over it. The only way to let it pass is to heal it,” she said. “The experience (of an abortion) remains hidden in the back of one’s mind and no one wants to explore it. Fortunately, I had an encounter with the Lord in 2016 and a restlessness remained, so I wanted to heal. I had already confessed it, spoken to a priest, and received support, but there was not complete healing because it was still hidden.”
Although desiring that healing, she called the Project Rachel helpline several times with trepidation, never identifying herself, uncertain of what to expect. She had battled cancer since 2001, and by 2016 her doctor gave her one year to live. Despite the diagnosis, she fought the cancer. For the next five and half years she gathered general information, but put off attending a retreat.
She eventually moved to Orlando where she heard Rachel’s Vineyard was starting at Catholic Charities of Central Florida and that a retreat in Spanish would be offered. Fueled by courage, she picked up the phone and called the helpline once again. Carmen Claypoole answered Romelia’s questions with care.
“I felt (Claypoole’s) love and mercy in that call; it felt like a hug for me despite the distance that separated us,” Romelia recalled.
When Romelia arrived at the retreat, the staff put her nervous mind at ease. “Each detail was carried out with professionalism and discretion,” she recalled. “It’s not easy to speak of what you have lived. I never doubted God’s forgiveness, but the retreat gave me a final closure. … It was like a rebirth. It was a spiritual Baptism, down to every detail.”
In her gratitude, she promised God if she lived through her cancer, she would always serve Him. So, she asked Claypoole how she could help. Now Romelia assists in preparing the items needed for the retreats.
“I know that the healing I experienced at the Rachel’s Vineyard retreat was God’s pure mercy. I want to be a voice for so many women,” Romelia said. “I cannot change my past, but I can repair the damage and support other women who are going through that situation.”
Claypoole works with the Culture of Life office and coordinates retreats that help woman find peace. She understands that while some callers might be on a spiritual journey, the pain of an abortion can be very difficult to revisit.
“I truly believe that through this ministry of love and mercy we are bringing back souls to Jesus,” Claypoole said. “Many of the participants have been away from the Church for so long due to their ongoing battle with guilt and shame, not feeling worthy of forgiveness. I’ve seen miracles happen firsthand. Faith is restored, forgiveness is realized, and the journey to peace becomes a reality.”
Romelia can attest to that statement. “If you are considering an abortion, I would say, ‘Do not do it.’ I would bend on my knees in prayer and fast for that person so that they would not do it,” she continued. “And for the one who already did it, there is hope.”
Catholic Charities of Central Florida is offering Rachel’s Vineyard weekend retreats throughout the year in English and Spanish. For more information, call or text the confidential helpline at 407-222-8584 or email projectrachel@cflcc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.