LONGWOOD | For Bill Kramer, retirement is not about playing golf and enjoying days of leisure. In fact, this Nativity parishioner is recognized by the Conference for Catholic Facility Management for his former work in the Diocese of Orlando and ongoing help with continuing education courses for architects through the organization.
The conference honored Kramer with an honorary membership, meaning he is now a conference member for life. He earned the award after working for the Diocese of Orlando for 23 years as director of building and construction from 1985 to 2008 and for his contributions to the Conference for Catholic Facility Management.
“The committee felt he had made significant contributions to the Catholic Church over the course of his career and certainly for years, contributed much to (the conference) in working with the educational committee,” said Mary Tichy, managing director of the conference.
His tenure at the diocese was a “growth time,” Kramer said as “a couple of churches” were built every year. He began under Bishop Thomas Grady and continued under two more bishops, Bishop Norbert Dorsey and then Bishop Thomas Wenski.
Kramer mostly recalled visiting with each pastor, discussing needs and how he could assist. Among the most significant projects was the building of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. Yet he claimed “the most enjoyable” was the construction of the Mary, Mother of God Chapel at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. He recalled Bishop Grady helped design and plan the procedures for the small church. Kramer also assisted parishes after the triple hurricanes striking Florida in 2004.
A member since the early formation of the Conference for Catholic Facility Management, Kramer said he joined the organization to share ideas and best practices with professionals throughout the United States. As an architect in need of continuous education credits, he implemented and organized a program with sessions qualifying for the credits.
With the recent conference being the first in two years, Kramer credited the organization for giving him direction for his professional life. He said the award was a “good surprise.”
“You feel good about what you’re doing locally, but you look at it at the national level,” he said. “It means a lot.”
