Pathways to Care pets

Volunteers from Pawfection bring their therapy dogs to Pathways to Care April 12, 2023. José says the dog visits help lift spirits and take residents away from their troubles.

CASSELBERRY  |  Man’s best friend is breathing new life into Pathways to Care, an assisted-living facility in Casselberry run by Catholic Charities of Central Florida. The dogs stroll in weekly for playtime and a few hugs, and that brings peace.

The residents, homeless men and women looking for a safe place to recover after surgery or illness, are uplifted by the pups.

