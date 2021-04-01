ORLANDO | Holy Family Parish in Orlando celebrated a blessing of its renovated chapel. New flooring, altar, ambo, pews, lighting and sound equipment were installed, and its walls were painted. A confessional was created and the chapel’s original stained glass was refurbished before placement in all the windows.
Bishop John Noonan and Father John Giel, pastor, blessed the chapel March 28, 2021. Drawing from God’s Word to the prophet Ezekiel, Bishop reflected, “This Chapel is God’s dwelling place as He promised. May we also become His dwelling as we partake in the liturgies within this chapel to serve God and His people.”
Both priests then used palms to sprinkle the assembly as a sign of repentance and reminder of their Baptism and to purify the walls of the chapel, which honors the Sacred Hearts of both Jesus and Mary. They incensed the altar and the people to purify and sanctify.
“This chapel is truly a place of prayer and I feel this community will find many blessings celebrating God’s love for them here,” Father Giel said.
A crucifix is mounted on a stone wall, and on each side of it are bronze statues of St. Joseph and Mary. There is also a new space for brides to pray before taking their vows. On the wall, Scripture reminds the women, “We love because He loved us first” (1 John 4:19).
“The re-opening of the chapel is a glorious occasion for Holy Family Parish,” said Scott Fergerson, secretary for Ecclesiastical Properties for the Diocese.
Renè Weising has been a member of the parish for more than 25 years and worked in marriage preparation ministry for nearly a decade, and said, “I’m excited for couples to celebrate the Sacrament here and express, in a unique way, the unbreakable bond of love between Christ and his people.”
Bishop Noonan thanked the people of Holy Family for their generosity and commitment to this project. The chapel will also be home to daily Masses, small funerals and Baptisms. As Deacon Rick Chabot shared, “It is a very spiritual, wonderful place to meet and enjoy God’s love.”