ORLANDO | Catholic Charities of Central Florida joins Project Opioid and central Florida clergy, lay leaders, church staff, and administrators from all faiths in raising awareness of the current opioid crisis by remembering the lives lost to this epidemic, Sunday, Oct. 10.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 93,000 Americans died of an overdose in the 12 months leading up to May 2020 mid-pandemic – the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. For the first time in our history, more Americans will die from opioid overdoses than from car accidents. Project Opioid was established to amplify the voices of the lives that have been lost and the families who are left in its aftermath.
The “Faith Sunday: Remember Me... Together All Faiths Addressing the Opioid Crisis” event calls lay leaders and thousands of faith members, from every religion in our region, to address this epidemic Oct. 10. On this day, thousands of central Floridians in churches, temples, synagogues, and mosques, will offer prayers and sing songs of help, hope, and healing. To learn how you can become involved visit https://projectopioid.org/.
