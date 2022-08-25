Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ: 

I hope you immediately identify the banquet for which Jesus speaks, the Eucharistic banquet.  Jesus outrightly explains the gift of God’s love. It is not something which is repayable. He offers us His love freely, knowing of our own weaknesses, our sinfulness, and our pride. He tells us that He doesn’t invite just the righteous to His banquet. He invites everyone, without rancor and even those who may not understand His divine love. He loves us fully so that we are able to receive His love. Then, He asks us to do the same. He tells us that our invitation to God’s love should be without payment. We are called to “do this in remembrance” – to do for people without any expectation. Whatever we do, do because we have God’s love to share. He offers that the Eucharistic banquet is one of service. Just as Jesus washed the feet of His disciples, so Jesus tells us when we come to the banquet to arrive expecting to serve, not to be served. He asks us to sit in the lowest place and be satisfied. He asks us to arrive humbly and we will not be disappointed.

