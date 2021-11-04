ORLANDO | Bishop John Noonan celebrated the Red Mass Nov. 4, 2021, at St. James Cathedral in Orlando to recognize individuals who work in the courts and legal profession. The Red Mass was first celebrated in France in the 13th century as a way to ask God to guide judges and lawyers to practice truth and justice.
Individuals wear red as a sign of defending the truth with the guidance from the Holy Spirit. The Red Mass reminds Catholics that the Holy Spirit is essential in guiding leadership officials in order to properly administer truth and justice.
“The Holy Spirit comes with the power as protector to save. But also, to teach, to counsel, to strengthen, to console, to renew, to heal,” Bishop Noonan said. “We have experienced anger and division in our nation and communities these past two years. We pray the healing power of the Holy Spirit – that is so needed – will bring greater respect for the dignity of all God’s creation.”
At the end of the Mass, the lawyers and judges present renewed their Oath of Admission to the Florida Bar at the end of the Red Mass.
Although Red Mass happens once a year, Bishop Noonan reassured those who attended Mass that their service would not be forgotten.
“Please know that the Church offers our prayerful solidarity with you, not only at this annual Red Mass,” Bishop Noonan said. “Our prayers are with you in your everyday efforts to serve the law, pursue the truth and work for justice. May God bless you and your work. May your work be a service for God.”
