ORLANDO | Before participating in Project SEARCH training offered by Bishop Grady Villas, Melissa VanDine admitted her daughter, Alexa, spent most of her time sitting at home without much to do.
Alexa said Project SEARCH has given her a job skills, job experience and confidence in interviewing. The young woman likes “talking to people, to staff” and doing a “good job for the supervisor.”
VanDine is impressed with the skills Alexa has acquired through the community program that helps students with disabilities land a job within a year. She beamed with pride while practicing for interviews with Alexa.
“She knew way beyond my expectations. It almost made me cry. She knew how to look for a job,” VanDine said. “I am really appreciative of the services, skills and support she gained from Project SEARCH.”
Project SEARCH began in 2017 with one job training site in Osceola County. Today it offers five locations across four counties. This fall it celebrates expansion from Osceola and Seminole Counties into Orange and Lake Counties. Partners include Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Burlington Coat Factory in Orlando, Orlando Health Central in Ocoee, AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs, and Orlando Health South Lake in Clermont. Sessions run from August to May allowing students to learn real-life job skills and time to hone them. Roughly 90% of the 130 students who have gone through Project SEARCH training since 2017, found and retained placement.
Since Alexa began working at a medical facility stocking the refrigerator, refilling water bottles in the lobby, and straightening areas in preparation of client visits, her mother has seen a great change in her daughter.
“She has grown in confidence and responsibility. Now she really tries to follow instructions and stay focused,” VanDine said.
Alexa agreed adding proudly, “I am a hard worker there.”
Joey is another success story. Working as a Project SEARCH intern on the loading dock of AdventHealth one day, he encountered a gentleman looking for the maternity ward.
“I just got up and took him to the baby floor,” Joey recalled. It turned out he helped a schoolboard member who took notice of Joey’s kindness and professionalism, so he helped showcase the importance of Project SEARCH.
Joey was hired and recently went full-time. He also serves on the hospital board. “I’m glad I went to Project SEARCH,” Joey said. “It taught me leadership, how to help people out and how to communicate.”
Kevin Johnson, executive director of Bishop Grady Villas, believes the unique model and his team’s commitment to Bishop Grady Villas’ mission “to help people with disabilities share their God-given gifts with their communities” is what has allowed for rapid expansion.
“Project SEARCH, as a model for transition services for people with disabilities, has revolutionized employment preparation for developmental disabilities.”
He attributes its success to the “comprehensive nature of the internship experience, the integration of the various teams to support students with developmental disabilities, making it a much more robust experience.” He explained, “The relationships built across the host business, school system (which recommends students for the program), vocational rehabilitation, and a community rehabilitation provider like Bishop Grady Villas create comprehensive circles of support that result in true employment outcomes.” He adds that for many interns the first job placement is really the start of their career trajectory. “These are opportunities that many people with developmental disabilities just didn’t have 5-10 years ago, where so many graduated into congregate sheltered work or to unemployment.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 1 in 68 children in the U.S. have autism and developmental disabilities. That statistic shows a rise since 2009, indicating the need for programs like Project SEARCH, according to Desiree Robles, Bishop Grady Villas director of employmentand vocational programs. With the trend toward socially conscientious businesses representing diverse populations, she is hopeful about her efforts to build business relationships in the community and develop future opportunities for new host sites.
“I think it’s smart business to continue to have these types of programs and to train people so they can have jobs to sustain themselves and give back to their communities,” she said, adding she has seen the “sadness” a person feels when they cannot contribute through employment. “I really believe everybody has a place in the community and should contribute. Employment is a part of who we all are. I think for persons with disabilities to be unable to have that is a lot.”
“In the 15 years I have worked at Bishop Grady Villas, I’ve had the pleasure to see whole lives changed. And not just them, but the people they deal with every day, in their community, their families, financially and emotionally,” she continued.
Robles’ own son has a disability and she noticed how employment empowered him. “I see that he walks more proudly because he has a job. He communicates more efficiently. He’s more motivated to share his gifts with people because he’s confident, because he is earning, he feels valued.” She added, “A job is not just earning a paycheck; it’s so much more than that.” It motivates her to encourage other people to see “how they can be part of the community and transform their businesses for the better.”
Johnson hopes “to continue to have the ability to expand to serve all the counties of the Diocese of Orlando to the capacity that is needed to provide opportunities to everyone who would like to participate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.