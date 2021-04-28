LAKELAND | Eager to practice and develop their faith, more than 30 youth and young adults from Resurrection Parish in Lakeland gathered to launch H.O.P.E. (Homeless Outreach Program & Education) for Youth, April 21, to learn about the corporal works of mercy and fill “blessing bags” for the homeless.
“It’s an initiative to engage, educate, and inspire our youth to embrace the corporal works of mercy and to take tangible actions to help the homelessness in their own communities,” said John Rivas, coordinator for the program.
The idea originated when Rivas, a parishioner of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish in St. Cloud, worked in high school youth ministry and served as a catechist. “We were always looking for a service project to do with the kids that was teaching them about their faith.”
He said it was always difficult to find something “tangible” and affordable that was close enough. Back then he wanted to create blessing bags for the homeless, but again gathering supplies and coordination became an expensive proposition.
When he entered diaconate training three years ago, he stepped away from youth ministry in order to fulfill the requirement for an “Outside the Walls” ministry, part of his formation. In working with Catholic Charities of Central Florida, he discovered a large stack of supplies “that wasn’t food.” The toiletries and household items were harder for the agency to distribute. “The Holy Spirit provided inspiration to combine the two ministries I loved so much – working with the youth group and helping the homeless.”
He spoke with Gary Tester, president of Catholic Charities and worked with the Diocese of Orlando Laity, Family, and Life Secretariat who fell in love with the idea. With the help of Diocesan Youth Director Carlos Bernard and Children’s Ministry Coordinator John Molloy, they began homeless outreach initiatives to be carried out through the youth in the diocese.
The H.O.P.E. for Youth team not only provides the supplies and coordinates the filling of the blessing bags for the homeless, it educates youth and young adults in the corporal works of mercy. Leaders learn how to continue the project going forward and train other leaders.
Rivas explained when he went through high school youth ministry, the corporal works of mercy and how one could live them out “were not really stressed”. H.O.P.E. for Youth tries to share information about homelessness in the area where they are presenting. Their presentations are targeted to “more vulnerable areas”, Rivas said. He added it is a “traveling ministry” and he hopes they can eventually reach every parish in the diocese.
Brenda Sanchez, coordinator for Hispanic youth ministry at the parish said the students are excited. The young adults are eager to “practice and develop their faith” in just such a way. “We’re trying to get the middle school involved in the community to do what Jesus Christ is asking us to do - serve those in need. When they get to high school, hopefully they will be more open and have the motivation to embrace the needs of their community. At the college level, they will be more active… and be more set in their faith.” She prays that, by helping them grow in a relationship with Christ in this way, fewer of them will leave the Church in the future.