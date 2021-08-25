Servant of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Sister Kristi Marie Bergman (of Our Lady’s Magnificat) professed her final vows Sunday, Aug. 22 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Miami alongside five of her fellow sisters. She is pictured here from left with Bishop Moore staff Ashley Ell, Thomas Doyle, Amanda Livermore and Father Anthony Aarons. Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrated Mass and thanked the women for their “generous response to the Lord’s call to consecrated life through which you seek the magnify the ‘characteristic features of Jesus, the chaste, poor, obedient one’ and make them, through your lives, constantly visible in the midst of the world.” Sister Bergman described it as the “fullness of time” in her life. “I am so grateful to the Lord for the gift of my vocation and for my Institute for receiving my vows and giving me a home to live my vocation. To me the day was a sealing of all the Lord has done in my life and total gift of myself to belong to Him for all eternity.” Sister Bergman is coordinator of faith development at Bishop Moore Catholic High School. (COURTESY)
