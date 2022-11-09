ORL Procession storm 1

Father Juan Osorno, St. Mary Parish parochial administrator, and Father Mark Librizzi, parochial vicar, lead a Eucharistic procession from the Rockeldge parish to the nearby Banana River. Those gathered prayed for protection, especially in light of the impending storm.
ORL Procession storm 2

Father Juan Osorno, St. Mary Parish parochial administrator, lifts the monstrance toward the Indian River while praying for protection, especially in light of the impending storm.

ROCKLEDGE  |  A Eucharistic procession from St. Mary Parish in Rockledge leads the way to the Indian River as Tropical Storm Nicole headed for central Florida.

Led by Father Juan Osorno, parochial administrator and Father Mark Librizzi, parochial vicar, parishioners joined in reverence and prayer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.