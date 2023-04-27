Bettye Williams prison ministry

Bettye Williams, left, is congratulated by Bishop John Noonan, during a ceremony where she was recognized as volunteer of the year for 2023 for Central Florida Reception Center. The Holy Cross parishioner has volunteered for 14 years to the some 3,500 inmates at the local prison in Orlando.

ORLANDO | When Bettye Williams arrived in Florida, she felt called to volunteer in prison ministry. But she needed help making it happen. Fourteen years later, after some guidance from a friend, the Holy Cross parishioner was humbled to receive Central Florida Reception Center’s volunteer of the year award. 

“When I come here, I’m coming to see the Lord because I meet Him here,” Williams said of why she is so driven to help the imprisoned. She said she was called to the ministry because she loves the Lord. “And when I walk in here, I only see the face of God. I only see Jesus. That’s all that I see. It’s just a wonderful ministry and I wish I could do more.”

