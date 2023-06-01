Father Vilaire Philius installation

Bishop John Noonan installs Father Vilaire Philius as pastor of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Palm Bay, May 28, 2023.

PALM BAY  |  Parishioners celebrating Mass at Our Lady of Grace in Palm Bay jubilantly applauded when Bishop John Noonan installed Father Vilaire Philius as their new pastor, May 28, 2023. 

As many in this diverse community donned red for Pentecost Sunday, they welcomed the Holy Spirit on that Pentecost Sunday with music ­­— some sung by the Haitian choir in their native language. Clergy and participants stood and clapped to the rhythm of the music in effervescent jubilation.

Father Vilaire Philius, newly installed pastor of Our Lady of Grace in Palm Bay, shares his desire to serve his people during his homily, May 28, 2023..
Bishop John Noonan gives Father Vilaire Philius, newly installed pastor of Our Lady of Grace in Palm Bay, the "keys to the kingdom."

