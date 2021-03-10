ORLANDO | Chrism oil is unique in that it is consecrated as sacred. It is mixed with a special perfume, generally balsam, and is breathed upon by the bishop. The word “Chrism” comes from the root word for Christ, which means, “the anointed one of God.” Oil not used during the year before the next Chrism Mass is either buried or burned.
When adults are preparing for Baptism, there is often a rite of anointing that occurs with the oil of catechumens. The anointing with oil symbolizes their need for God’s help and strength as they prepare for Baptism. The oil of the sick is used during the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick. Its Scriptural basis lies within the First Letter of James: “Is anyone among you sick? He should summon the presbyters of the church, and they should pray over him and anoint [him] with oil in the name of the Lord and the prayer of faith will save the sick person, and the Lord will raise him up. If he has committed any sins, he will be forgiven” (Jm 5:14-15).