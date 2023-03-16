Pregnancy center

A tech at Life Choices Medical Clinic in Maitland provides an ultrasound for a client.

 GLENDA MEEKINS | FC
Pregnancy center

JMJ Pregnancy Center accompanies mothers up until their babies are age 2. They offer parenting classes, financing, and child development. Classes are held at JMJ or the Lifting Lives Center.

ORLANDO  |  After decades of deep prayer for an affirmation of the dignity of life, Catholics around the country, and other pro-lifers rejoiced at the June 8, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The decision overturned Roe v Wade, but the “win” comes with new obstacles.

Chloé Battle, center director of JMJ Pregnancy Center in Orlando, and Tina Stafstrom, director of Maitland’s Life Choices Medical Clinic, both confirm the extraordinary lengths to which companies have exercised their muscle to assure less women choose life. Besides the swarm of news stories touting the decision of more than 100 companies offering to pay for travel for those seeking an abortion, barely a news outlet is covering other tactics like high-priced advertising on behalf of abortion companies stating pregnancy clinics are lying and are only interested in making you have a baby.

Yelp banner for JMJ

A screenshot of one of JMJ Pregnancy Center's landing pages. The online platform added an unsolicited notice that it does not offer abortions.

