ORL Labyrinth

St. Mary Magdalen Parish celebrated the feast day of their patroness with the blessing of their new prayer garden, July 24, 2022. The Altamonte Springs parish continue its progress creating spaces of prayer outside reflecting Laudato Si. The labyrinth itself a 30 foot plaza modeled after the design of St. Paul Chartres in France.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS  |  A perfect day to honor St. Mary Magdalen, clergy and parishioners alike gathered in St. Mary Magdalen Parish’s new labyrinth prayer garden for its blessing and dedication July 24.

Although the saint’s feast day fell on July 22, the parish celebrated and recognized her at all weekend Masses concluding with the garden blessing.

