Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ: 

In the Scripture for the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time, St. Paul sums up how our daily living should be — to live as all things are from God and through Him and for Him are all things. Everything about us should be about God. We begin our day in thanksgiving for the gift of our life offered to us from God and we return to Him our entire being, in all moments of our time on this earth. As I read this Scripture, we are placed in the midst of the heavens. For if we all lived as St. Paul exhorts, our time on earth would be a heavenly experience.

